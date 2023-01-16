Allianz Stadium
Juventus is searching for a new sporting director

January 16, 2023 - 4:30 pm

Juventus will get a new board in the next few days and a lot more changes could happen at the club as it enters a new era.

The Bianconeri’s last board resigned at the end of 2022 as investigators continue to probe their dealings and now Max Allegri’s men will get new leaders soon.

When the new board is inaugurated, it could make some serious personnel changes at the club. One man whose job is at risk is Federico Cherubini, according to a report on Calciomercato.

The report reveals the Bianconeri new leaders could decide to replace him and are already searching for a new sporting director.

The two men on their radar now are Napoli’s Cristiano Giuntoli and Frederic Massara of AC Milan.

Juve FC Says

Juventus’ next leadership knows the task ahead to make the team successful is tough and will have to make drastic decisions.

Cherubini has not been at the job for a long time, but he was a part of the group that has seen the club struggle in the last two seasons.

If the new leaders believe it is better to replace the current director, we will support their decision and hope it eventually proves to be the right one.

