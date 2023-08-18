Juventus continues to actively search for a fresh midfield addition, with Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich emerging as a potential candidate.

Gravenberch, who made the move to Germany from Ajax, has encountered challenges since his transfer and there’s a strong likelihood that he could be on the move again.

Juventus finds itself in competition with other notable clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester United, both of which have been persistently pursuing the midfielder’s talents for the duration of the summer transfer window.

While Juve has been exploring various midfield options, including Sofyan Amrabat and Franck Kessie, securing the services of the Fiorentina player seems increasingly unlikely following Kessie’s decision to move to Saudi Arabia instead.

According to reports from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus has now turned its attention to Gravenberch and aspires to convince him to transition from Bavaria to Turin.

Nevertheless, Liverpool and Manchester United are currently positioned as frontrunners in the race to secure Gravenberch’s signature. The pursuit of the young midfielder has engendered intense competition among these prominent clubs.

Juve FC Says

Gravenberch would be the perfect signing for us because of the long-term value he would provide.

The Dutchman has been compared to the young Paul Pogba, who came through the door at Juve as a fresh-faced kid and if he is as good as the World Cup winner was, we would have snapped up one of the best young midfielders worldwide.

But the presence of the Premier League clubs in the race will make him expensive to sign.