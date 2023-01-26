Juventus is set to make some money from the sale of Radu Dragusin after he triggered a clause in his loan move to Genoa.

The youngster is highly regarded by the Bianconeri, which is the reason they persuaded him to sign an extension at the club when his previous deal almost ran out.

However, he is not in the plans of Max Allegri and the Bianconeri agreed to allow him to move to Genoa on loan with an option to buy, which could be an obligation depending on certain conditions.

The Romanian has met those conditions and the Griffin must make the move permanent.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juve stands to make 5.5m euros initially and a further 1.8m euros if certain other conditions are met.

Juve FC Says

Dragusin had expected to establish himself as a key player at Juve, but that hasn’t happened and moving to Genoa is definitely a good step for the youngster.

However, the defender will feel he can become a Bianconeri player in the future if he lives up to the expectations and turns into a world-class centre-back.

The money from his sale will go a long way to help us take care of our financial commitments.

