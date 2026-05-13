Juventus own 50 per cent of the economic rights of Tarik Muharemović, with the defender now strongly linked with a move from Sassuolo to Inter Milan at the end of the season.

Muharemović has enjoyed an impressive rise in Italian football and is now attracting serious attention after helping Sassuolo secure immediate promotion back to Serie A last season. The defender has continued to perform strongly since returning to the top flight, strengthening his reputation as one of the most promising defenders currently playing in Italy.

Inter Milan Pushing For Deal

Inter Milan has reportedly monitored Muharemović for several months and believes he possesses the qualities required to succeed within their squad. The Nerazzurri view him as one of the finest emerging defenders in Serie A and are eager to secure his signature before interest increases further.

The defender’s consistency, physical presence, and composure have impressed scouts across the league, and Inter are now expected to intensify efforts to complete a transfer during the upcoming window.

Juventus could also benefit financially from any agreement due to the percentage of economic rights they still retain in the player. Although the Bianconeri would not be directly selling Muharemović, a transfer could still generate a significant financial boost for the club.

Offer Submitted To Sassuolo

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Inter Milan has already submitted an offer worth 20 million euros for Muharemović. The report also states that the proposal includes one of Inter’s academy attackers as part of the deal.

Such an offer is expected to attract Sassuolo’s attention as negotiations potentially progress in the coming weeks. Muharemović has previously been linked with a return to Juventus as well, although the report suggests the defender is not currently considered a priority target for the Turin club.

Luciano Spalletti is also reportedly not pushing for Juventus to retain the defender, which further increases the possibility of a permanent move elsewhere this summer.

If the transfer is completed, Juventus may still emerge as indirect beneficiaries through the financial terms attached to Muharemović’s rights.