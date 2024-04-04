Juventus has been notably quiet in the transfer market over the past two windows, much to the disappointment of their fans, who are hoping for a more active approach at the end of this season.

Under Max Allegri’s management, the club sold more players than they brought in during the summer transfer window, with Tiago Djalo and Carlos Alcaraz being the only additions to the squad during the January transfer window.

Both Djalo and Alcaraz are striving to earn playing time, indicating that the club’s signings have not significantly bolstered the team.

This situation needs to change in the upcoming summer transfer window, especially with the looming ban on Paul Pogba and the expected departure of Adrien Rabiot, which could leave Juventus in need of important signings.

However, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is still constrained financially and may not have substantial funds to invest in new players.

As a result, the club is likely to focus on signing younger talents and experienced players who are available on free transfers.

Due to their limited budget, Juventus may prioritise signing experienced players who are approaching the end of their contracts at their current clubs, such as Felipe Anderson, rather than pursuing players with significant transfer fees.

Juve FC Says

This has been a tough period for us as a club, but we need to splash the cash on quality players to get back among the top sides in Europe.

Our current players are also not performing so well, so it is difficult for us to sell them for a good fee, which will provide the funds for us to sign other stars.