Juventus looks set to accept AS Roma’s offer for Matias Soulé as he insists he wants to keep playing in Serie A.

The attacker is the subject of transfer interest from several clubs after doing well on loan at Frosinone last season.

Juve could keep him, but they need money to sign Teun Koopmeiners, and the Argentinian is one of their most sought-after players.

They want to cash in on the hype while they can, and Leicester City seemed serious about signing him.

West Ham is the other Premier League club that is also very interested in a move for the attacker.

However, Soulé has prioritised a move to AS Roma, even though they will not offer as much money as the Premier League clubs.

Naturally, Juve wants him to move to the club that offers them the most money, but Soulé is not interested in leaving Serie A, and the attacker is now expected to join Roma, Football Italia reveals.

It is not what Juve wants, and Roma will not pay as much as the Premier League clubs were willing to pay, but they are confident they will win the race.

Juve FC Says

We cannot force Soule to join a team he does not want to join and have to sell someone else if his departure does not fetch us enough money to sign Koopmeiners.