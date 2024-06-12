Juventus has secured an agreement with Thiago Motta to become their next manager, with some reports suggesting that he has already signed his deal.

However, no official announcement has been made yet, but the ex-midfielder will be introduced as soon as possible.

Juve fans are eager to know their club’s next manager before all attention turns to Euro 2024, and the club will confirm Motta’s appointment sooner rather than later.

A report on Il Bianconero reveals that the men in black and white will announce him as their newest manager in the next few hours.

All is now set for that to happen, and Motta is ready to start his role as the club’s latest manager.

The report claims that within the next few hours, the announcement and his signing images will go live, and fans can rest assured that a new era has begun at the club.

Juve FC Says

We have known for a long time that Motta would become our next manager, but until it becomes official, we have to be very careful.

Motta did well at Bologna, and we trust him to make our team more competitive again.

He will get the club’s support to sign some new players this summer while offloading those he does not need.