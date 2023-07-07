Juventus is set to be stuck with Arthur at least from the start of pre-season

The failed loan move of Arthur Melo to Liverpool last season has turned into a disaster for Juventus, causing concerns as players gear up for the upcoming pre-season.

Since joining Juventus from Barcelona in 2020, the Brazilian midfielder has struggled to make a significant impact. His loan move to England was seen as an opportunity for him to rediscover his form and potentially secure a new club.

Unfortunately, his time in the Premier League was far from successful. Injuries severely limited his playing time at Liverpool, with the Brazilian managing to accumulate less than 20 minutes on the field for the Reds.

Now, Arthur has returned to Turin, and a report from Calciomercato highlights the predicament Juventus faces. Terminating his contract would result in a substantial financial loss for the club. Moreover, the current situation suggests that there is a lack of serious interest from other clubs in acquiring his services.

Consequently, it appears that Arthur is set to remain in Turin, at least for the start of pre-season, as he prepares to embark on the upcoming season with the team.

Juve FC Says

Signing Arthur has been one of the worst pieces of business we have made and, sadly, the midfielder has not replicated the form he showed at Barcelona here in Turin.

However, there is no time to wonder what could have been and we cannot trust him to deliver top performances for us again, so we must find a way to offload him as soon as possible.