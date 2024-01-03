Juventus places significant importance on the development of their Next Gen team, recognising it as a crucial source of talent that has contributed to the success of the first team in recent seasons.

Facing financial constraints, Max Allegri has leaned on the talents groomed in the youth teams to maintain competitiveness in the senior squad.

Among the players involved in this strategy is Dikeni Salifou, who arrived in Turin on loan from Werder Bremen and has made a significant impact in the Next Gen team.

Impressed by the 20-year-old’s performance, Juventus has decided to secure his services permanently. According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri are set to fulfil the requirements to make Salifou’s move permanent, allowing him to embark on his journey towards breaking into the first team in Turin.

We must invest in the Next Gen and U19 side all the time if we intend to continue getting an inflow of good talent from there.

Signing Dikeni Salifou permanently will also make other players join us on loan because they are sure a permanent transfer will follow if they impress, and they can fight for a first-team spot.