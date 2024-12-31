Juventus is preparing to take the expected step of completing Pierre Kalulu’s transfer from AC Milan following his successful loan spell in Turin. The French defender joined Juventus on loan in the summer and has quickly established himself as one of the team’s standout performers this season. His performances have bolstered Juve’s defence, and the club is now fully committed to making his move permanent.

According to Juve FC sources, the Bianconeri are already assembling the financial package required to activate the pre-agreed purchase option negotiated with Milan during the summer. Juventus is more than satisfied with Kalulu’s impact, and the idea of not keeping him is unthinkable, given his outstanding contributions. His defensive prowess and consistency have made him an invaluable asset, and his permanent acquisition appears to be a foregone conclusion.

Kalulu’s form in Turin has reportedly left AC Milan regretting their decision to let him go. Their new manager could have benefitted from the Frenchman’s qualities, but the defender’s future now lies firmly with Juventus. For the Bianconeri, securing Kalulu permanently is a priority, and the move will soon be finalised barring any unforeseen complications.

The 23-year-old has proven to be one of the revelations of the season, and his performances have highlighted Milan’s misstep in allowing him to leave. Juventus, on the other hand, has reaped the benefits, with Kalulu solidifying their backline and playing a key role in their campaign. His value to the team cannot be overstated, and the club sees him as an integral part of their plans moving forward.

Juventus’s decision to retain Kalulu is a testament to his quality and impact. Milan’s loss has undoubtedly been Juve’s gain, and the defender looks set to enjoy a long and successful career in Turin as one of the key players in their squad.