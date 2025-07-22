Juventus are set to generate revenue this summer without directly selling a player, as former goalkeeper Franco Israel moves closer to a return to Serie A.

The Uruguayan was on Juventus’ books between 2018 and 2022 before securing a transfer to Sporting Club, where he continued his development. During his time in Portugal, Israel earned a place in the first team and featured in several league matches last season. However, he has not established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper, and Sporting are now open to selling him for the right offer.

Torino Closing In on Franco Israel

Torino have expressed strong interest in Israel and have been in discussions over a move in recent weeks. The goalkeeper now appears close to finalising a transfer, which would see him return to Italy and bolster Torino’s options between the posts.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the deal is progressing steadily and is expected to be concluded soon. The report states that the transfer fee will be around 4 million euros, and this development carries positive financial implications for Juventus.

Sell-On Clause Brings Financial Boost

When Juventus sold Israel to Sporting in 2022, they reportedly included a 50 percent sell-on clause in the agreement. This means the Bianconeri now stand to receive approximately 2 million euros from the player’s move to Torino. The inclusion of such clauses reflects a smart strategy by the club to ensure continued returns from their former talents.

Juventus continue to benefit from the strength of their academy system, which has consistently produced players capable of contributing value either on the pitch or through transfer revenue. The club hopes that more graduates will bring in similar passive income as they progress in their careers across Europe and beyond.