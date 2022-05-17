Juventus is facing a very important summer transfer window with two players already confirmed to be leaving the Allianz Stadium.

Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini will depart at the end of this season, and the club paid tributes to them at the end of their match against Lazio last night.

However, they are not the only individuals who will leave, and two more might follow them through the exit door in the summer.

Tuttojuve claims the Bianconeri are still struggling to find a solution to keeping Alvaro Morata at the Allianz Stadium beyond this campaign.

The Spanish striker will likely return to Atletico Madrid after his loan spell at the end of this season as things stand.

The Bianconeri is also struggling to agree to a new deal with Federico Bernardeschi, and the Euro 2020 winner will leave if they do not meet his demands.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi and Morata have contributed greatly to our team since they have been at the club.

Morata is not the most prolific, but he is an experienced forward, and we need him in a post-Dybala dressing room.

Bernardeschi has served as a reliable squad member for us in the last few seasons, and he deserves to stay at the club.