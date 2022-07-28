Juventus is set to make a major off-field purchase

Juventus will purchase the land that houses their headquarters and their training camp.

The Bianconeri have had a busy summer which has seen them sign some top players to add to their squad in this transfer window.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that buying players is not the only business transaction they will do this summer.

The report claims that the Bianconeri now wants to add to their property portfolio by acquiring full control of the land that houses the club’s headquarters and sports centre.

A club statement via the report reads:

“Juventus Football Club SpA informs that, by virtue of the option contract signed on 18 November 2015 with the J Village Fund, today, has sent REAM SGR SpA, as the management company of the J Village Fund, the exercise notice of the option right to purchase the properties, located in Turin, which host the Company’s registered office and the Juventus Training & Media Center, in particular informing the management company to exercise this option where the consideration, to be determined on the basis of the half-yearly report at June 30, 2022 of the J Village Fund, not yet available to date, does not exceed Euro 47.6 million.”

Juve FC Says

We are making a smart move by acquiring this property because it means we are no longer at the mercy of anyone.

Without this purchase, the owners could increase their price anytime or even ask us to leave for a new tenant that can pay more money to use it.

However, when it is under our ownership, we will not have such an issue, and we can then build any structure we want on it.