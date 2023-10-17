Zinedine Zidane has been consistently linked with the Juventus managerial position for quite some time, particularly as Max Allegri struggles to win over the fans and pundits.

Juventus hasn’t secured a trophy in two seasons, and it appears that this will likely be Allegri’s last chance to break that streak.

Several reports suggest that Juventus wants to appoint Zidane as their next manager, and given that he is currently a free agent, this seems like a logical move.

However, his availability as a free agent might not last for long, as another club is reportedly looking to secure his services before Juventus can.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals that Zidane is poised for another stint with Real Madrid. According to the report, he is the frontrunner to become the next manager of Madrid, especially with Carlo Ancelotti expected to depart at the end of the season.

Juve FC Says

Zidane has had a relatively short managerial career, but it has been one of the most successful of any coach globally.

It’s evident that he would be a strong addition to our coaching staff, but it appears increasingly unlikely that we will win the race to secure him as our next head coach.

If we act swiftly and make the decision to part ways with Allegri before the season concludes, we might have a better opportunity to appoint him as our head coach ahead of Real Madrid.