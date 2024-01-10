Samuel Iling-Junior has made a positive impression on the Juventus senior team since being promoted. Although the English youngster faced challenges in getting playing time this season, he showcased his abilities in Juve’s last game when given the opportunity. Juventus was impressed with his performance, highlighting him as a reliable player when needed.

Despite interest from various clubs across the continent, Juventus is pleased with Iling-Junior’s development and is eager to secure his future at the club. Football Italia reports that Juventus is looking to offer him a new deal, demonstrating their commitment to keeping the English talent. Despite other clubs seeking to sign him this month, Juventus is determined to extend Iling-Junior’s stay with the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior has been one of our finest youngsters when he gets a run of games, and handing him a contract extension will protect his value.

The Englishman is one of the better players we have groomed, and it would be great to allow him to develop into an indispensable player on our books.

It will be interesting to see if he also wants to pen an extension with us.