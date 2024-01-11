Weston McKennie has experienced a remarkable resurgence in football this season, rebounding from almost being sold to become a regular for Juventus.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Leeds United after an uninspiring first half, and Juve hoped the then-Premier League side would sign him permanently.

However, that never materialised as they were relegated from the English top flight, and he returned to the Allianz Stadium.

Juve initially put him up for sale, but McKennie fought back with some fine form during the pre-season.

This earned him another chance to play for the club, and he has been outstanding.

Juve is no longer looking to sell him again, and Calciomercato reveals that the club is instead keen to secure him on a new deal.

Juve has been extending new deals to most of their players who have performed well, and the report claims McKennie is one of them.

The American will be happy to stay at the club, and we expect the talks about a new contract to proceed smoothly.

Juve FC Says

McKennie has done well this term and deserves a new deal as one of the outstanding players in our squad.

We need him to stay in form for the rest of this season, and that could fetch us a good fee if a team comes calling for his signature in the summer.