Juventus is set to offer Danilo a new long-term deal

Juventus has been blessed to have Danilo in their squad in the last few seasons and the Brazilian continues to show why he is one of the finest players in their group.

The Bianconeri have not been consistent in this campaign, but Danilo continues to stand out with some very fine performances.

The Brazilian is versatile yet reliable and rarely has a bad game, no matter what position he plays on the field.

This means Juve now has one of the best players in Serie A with him in the squad and they have made him their vice-captain.

The next step towards appreciating his contributions is to hand the former Manchester City man a new deal.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Bianconeri are keen to tie him down to a new contract and have decided it will be until 2026.

His current deal expires next year, but Juve will give him a two-year extension before that happens as he continues to do well.

Juve FC Says

One man we can rely on to deliver top performances for us is Danilo and he has dealt well with the pressure of being the most reliable player in the Allianz Stadium.

Keeping him is an easy decision and we expect the former Real Madrid man to sign an extension without complaining.