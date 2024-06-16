Juventus sees Kenan Yildiz as a crucial figure in their team under Thiago Motta, and they are now aiming to extend his contract.

The young player made his breakthrough into the first team towards the end of last year and has since continued to develop impressively.

Max Allegri was cautious not to overburden him, but following his call-up to the Turkey national team for Euro 2024, Yildiz is anticipated to assume a significant role at Juventus upon his return.

According to a report from Il Bianconero, Juventus is poised to reinforce their commitment to Yildiz by offering him a new contract. His current deal runs until 2027, but Juve aims to extend it further amid ongoing interest from other clubs.

It’s expected that Yildiz will soon sign a new deal that would secure his presence at the club until 2029, and there’s even a possibility he could be entrusted with the coveted number 10 shirt.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has been in fantastic form since joining our first team, and the smart thing to do is to get him on a longer contract.

If we don’t do that as soon as possible, several clubs are already planning to sign him.