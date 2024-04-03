Surprising reports emerged yesterday suggesting that Giovanni Manna is poised to join Napoli as a replacement for Cristiano Giuntoli.

Manna previously oversaw transfers before Giuntoli’s move from Naples to Juventus.

Although Manna has been seen as a potential future leader at Juventus, it seems he is now likely to take on a significant role at Napoli.

It’s unlikely that Juventus will hinder his move if he decides to take up the challenge, and the Bianconeri are already planning for life without him.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Juventus is set to bring in at least two members of Giuntoli’s former team from Napoli.

The report suggests that Giuseppe Pompilio, whose contract with Napoli is expiring, will reunite with Giuntoli at Juventus.

Additionally, Stefano Stefanelli, who previously collaborated with Giuntoli at Pisa, may also make the move to the Allianz Stadium at the end of this season.

Furthermore, Juventus is eyeing Napoli’s key scout, Leonardo Mantovani, in a bid to enhance their scouting department.

Juve FC Says

If Manna wants to leave, we do not have to stop him from changing clubs because there are other talented individuals who will jump at the chance to work with us.

Giuntoli has enjoyed success with some of them, and we trust him to bring good hands to Turin.