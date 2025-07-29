Juventus consistently seek out top youth talent from around the world to strengthen their academy ranks. The club has made substantial investments in its youth system, aiming to cultivate some of the most promising players on the continent. With scouts stationed globally, the Bianconeri remain committed to identifying and recruiting high-potential individuals who can grow within their developmental structure.

Young players who impress at the Under-19 level are promoted to the Next Gen squad, where they continue their development and are often prepared for loan moves to gain senior-level experience. This appears to be the current situation for Livano Comenencia, who may soon depart from the club’s Next Gen team.

Comenencia Set for Loan Move

Comenencia, aged 21, joined Juventus from PSV in 2023 with the ambition of developing into a first-team player at the Allianz Stadium. Since his arrival, the club have invested effort and resources into aiding his progression. However, despite their support, he has not reached the level required to break into the senior side.

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Cesena is interested in signing Comenencia on loan, with the option to make the transfer permanent for a reported fee of approximately 1.5 million euros. This move could offer the young defender an important opportunity to continue his development through regular first-team football.

A Strategic Step Forward

Remaining at Juventus would likely limit Comenencia’s access to senior playing time, which is crucial at this stage of his career. A loan move, particularly one with the potential for permanence, could provide the consistency and exposure needed to enhance his growth and demonstrate his capabilities at a higher competitive level.

For both player and club, a well-structured loan could prove beneficial. While Juventus continue to nurture emerging talent across their youth levels, strategic decisions such as this enable them to manage development pathways effectively, ensuring players have the best possible chance to reach their potential.