Juventus is set to sell-out the Allianz Stadium for three consecutive games

Juventus has sold out the Allianz Stadium for their game against Verona and Calciomercato reports it is the first time that has happened since January.

Juve is arguably Italy’s biggest club and continues to deliver fine performances in domestic and European competitions every season.

They have suffered several setbacks this term and are currently battling some major legal battles.

The black and whites have to win all their remaining matches this season to end the campaign very well and are on course to achieve that.

Fans are beginning to believe in the side and are buying more tickets.

The report claims that apart from buying all available tickets for the Verona game, the home game against Inter Milan is expected to be sold out with just 1000 tickets left and the game against Sporting Lisbon also has only 3000 tickets left.

Juve FC Says

The fans can see the incredible work the players are doing on the pitch and will continue supporting them.

Despite the uncertainties, we have on and off the pitch, the players have not failed us so far and could even end the campaign with a trophy.

We can see they are capable of achieving that, but they still need our support to get it sorted.