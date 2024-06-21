Juventus is looking to step up their interest in Khephren Thuram in the coming days, as it seems Adrien Rabiot is leaving the club.

Over the last year, Juve has been keen on securing Rabiot to a new contract, but he has been reluctant to sign. With just nine days left before his current deal expires, the Frenchman has yet to sign a new contract.

Juve has waited long enough, and Cristiano Giuntoli is now prepared to find a replacement for the former PSG star.

A report on Football Italia claims Juventus is continuing its pursuit of Thuram, who has been an important player for Nice over the last few seasons. The Ligue 1 side has long been keen to keep him, but his deal expires in 2025, and he is not eager to extend it now.

Juve will look to finalise a deal with his current employers, and the Bianconeri do not expect to have problems agreeing on personal terms with him.

Juve FC Says

Thuram has developed well at Nice, and he probably needs to play for a bigger club now. We can provide him a chance to do so.