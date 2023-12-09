Juventus is set to terminate Paul Pogba’s contract as the Frenchman is expected to face a lengthy ban.

Pogba has been under suspension since the earlier months of the season due to a failed drug test.

Despite the Frenchman defending himself, recent reports suggest that prosecutors have recommended the harshest possible punishment, and he could potentially be banned for four years.

In response, Juve has already taken steps to move on from the situation and is planning to sign a replacement for the midfielder in January.

Pogba has seen limited playing time at Juve since his return to the club at the beginning of last season, primarily due to recurring injury problems.

While his injury struggles have been known, the news of a failed drug test ban has surprised both the Bianconeri and football enthusiasts in general.

As Pogba awaits his punishment, a report on Football Italia indicates that Juventus is prepared to terminate his contract as soon as the sentence is announced. The club is already geared up to part ways with the 2018 World Cup winner and is awaiting the official verdict.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s second spell with us has been a disaster, so keeping him at the Allianz Stadium is no longer possible.

As soon as he is banned, we need to act and terminate his contract.