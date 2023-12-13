Juventus is seeking to offload Samuel Iling Junior in January after he fell down the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium.

The English youngster was promoted to the Juve first team last season and played in several games.

However, this term has not been favourable for him, as he has received limited playing time. Filip Kostic and Andrea Cambiaso are ahead of him in the pecking order, with Max Allegri preferring to use either of these two players instead of the English youngster.

Several clubs have expressed interest in his signature, prompting Juventus to prepare to offload him when the transfer window reopens.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals that the Bianconeri are already offering him around to gauge interest from teams willing to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Iling Junior has to leave instead of wasting time on our bench in Turin. He has a lot of potential, but the players ahead of him on the pecking order are better than him.

We will see teams willing to invest in signing him, but they may not want to pay much if they sense that we are desperate to offload him.

However, for a reasonable fee, Iling-Junior will find clubs that will take him on and develop him further.