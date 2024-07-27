Juventus continues to strengthen their squad as the Bianconeri aim to provide Thiago Motta with a strong team by the end of the transfer window.

Juve has had a successful window so far, and they are looking to add more players, one of whom could be Maximilian Beier.

The German forward has been impressive at TSG Hoffenheim and is regarded as one of the finest young attackers in the Bundesliga.

Top clubs in Germany have noticed his talent and will be eager to sign him before the transfer window closes.

However, Juventus is also in the running, with a report on Il Bianconero indicating that the Bianconeri have been monitoring the 21-year-old.

Juve has been focusing on signing young players in recent seasons, and this strategy will continue under Thiago Motta, who has a track record of developing talent at Bologna.

Given Motta’s reputation for nurturing young players, Beier could be excited about the prospect of moving to Turin, knowing that the current Juve boss could further enhance his development.

Juve FC Says

We need to sign as many players as possible, and a move for Beier probably makes a lot of sense.

The attacker is still just 21, and we expect him to continue developing well if he joins us.