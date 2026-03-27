Kerim Alajbegovic could be set for a swift return to one of Europe’s top leagues after an impressive spell with RB Salzburg. The winger joined the Austrian side from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer and has quickly established himself as one of their standout performers.

His consistent displays and attacking contributions have made him one of the most exciting young players in Austria this season. As a result, his progress has attracted the attention of several major European clubs, highlighting his rapid development since leaving Germany.

Juventus Show Strong Interest

Among the clubs monitoring his situation is Juventus, who are reportedly keen to secure his signature at the end of the campaign. The Italian side views Alajbegovic as one of the brightest emerging talents in European football and is eager to strengthen its squad with his addition.

A move to Juventus would represent a significant step forward in his career, offering him the opportunity to compete at a higher level. However, the club’s ability to guarantee regular playing time could play a decisive role in any potential transfer.

Leverkusen Consider Buy Back Option

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Bayer Leverkusen is also closely monitoring his progress and is considering activating a buy-back clause included in his transfer agreement. The German club have been impressed by his performances in Austria and believes he could now contribute effectively to their first team.

Returning to Leverkusen may provide Alajbegovic with a more stable pathway to regular football, particularly given his familiarity with the club’s system and development structure. This could prove to be a key factor in his decision-making process.

While Juventus remain interested, the lack of guaranteed minutes may weaken their position. Ultimately, the winger will need to balance ambition with opportunity as he decides on the next step in his career.