Juventus is reportedly interested in signing Raheem Sterling at the end of the season, despite his underwhelming performances during his loan spell at Arsenal. The English winger has enjoyed a stellar career, having excelled at Liverpool and Manchester City, but his form has dipped in recent seasons.

Sterling arrived at Arsenal with high expectations, but he has struggled to cement a place in Mikel Arteta’s starting lineup. His performances have been inconsistent, and he has failed to contribute significantly in terms of goals or assists. As a result, the Gunners are reportedly looking to offload him in the summer, as they seek to reshape their squad.

Despite his struggles, Juventus appears to see value in signing the 30-year-old. According to Fichajes, the Bianconeri have been monitoring Sterling closely and consider him a player who could bring much-needed experience to their squad. The club is looking to add seasoned professionals who can provide leadership and stability, particularly as they undergo managerial and structural changes.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It remains unclear who will be in charge of Juventus next season, as Thiago Motta’s position is under threat following a series of poor results. However, the club’s interest in Sterling suggests that they are keen to reinforce their attacking options, regardless of who takes over as manager.

While Sterling’s past achievements cannot be ignored, there are concerns about his current form and whether he can still perform at the highest level. Juventus has historically focused on signing younger players with room for development, making this potential move somewhat surprising.

Sterling’s experience could certainly benefit the team, but Juve must carefully consider whether he is the right fit for their project. If they are to challenge for major honours again, they may need to prioritise younger, more dynamic players who can contribute consistently.

Ultimately, the decision will come down to whether Juventus believes Sterling can rediscover his best form or if his decline is irreversible. If they do move forward with the signing, they must ensure that it aligns with their long-term vision for success.