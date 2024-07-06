Juventus is showing interest in signing AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham as the Englishman nears leaving Rome.

Abraham has struggled since suffering a long-term injury and missed some key chances for Roma last season.

He is now expected to find a new home, with Daniele De Rossi not counting on the former Chelsea striker.

Juventus is close to selling Moise Kean to Fiorentina, and the Bianconeri will need a new striker, especially if Arkadiusz Milik also leaves as expected.

They are now being linked with a move for Abraham, with the Roma striker being considered a fine option to add to their squad.

Juventus likes how he performs, and the Bianconeri could swoop to add him to their squad in the coming days, Tuttojuve reveals.

Juve FC Says

Abraham has struggled since his last long-term injury, and it makes little sense for us to add him to our squad.

The striker needs to join another club and return to his best form before we can consider adding him to our squad again.

With a new manager at the helm, we need to focus on players who are playing regularly and delivering terrific performances for their current team, not those who are being shipped out for not playing well.