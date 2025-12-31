Joao Cancelo is keen on a return to European football, and Juventus are interested in bringing him back to Turin for a second spell. The Portuguese defender previously represented the Old Lady during the 2018/2019 season before moving to Manchester City in a deal that involved Danilo. Although his time in Italy lasted just one campaign, his performances left a positive impression and helped propel his career to further success at the highest level.

Juventus’ interest in a familiar face

Cancelo has since played for several elite clubs, including Barcelona, underlining his pedigree and versatility as a full-back. He is currently competing in the Saudi Pro League with Al Hilal, but he has entered the final six months of his contract. There is a clear understanding between the player and the club that their relationship could conclude this year, opening the door to a possible move elsewhere.

A return to the Allianz Stadium has emerged as a realistic option, particularly given Juventus’ desire to strengthen their defensive options. The club were unable to secure a new full-back during the summer window, despite recognising the need to add experience and quality in that area. Cancelo’s familiarity with the club and his proven ability at the top level make him an appealing candidate.

Financial considerations and competition

Juventus continue to keep Cancelo on its shortlist, but financial factors could complicate any attempt to complete a deal in the near future. According to Tuttomercatoweb, his wage demands may prove to be a significant obstacle should Juventus push to sign him during the next transfer window. Balancing salary expectations with existing commitments remains a key concern for the club’s hierarchy.

There is also the possibility that Cancelo could join Juventus as a free agent in the summer, should no agreement be reached beforehand. This scenario would reduce the immediate financial burden but would not remove competition from other interested sides. Barcelona are among the clubs reportedly monitoring his situation, which could intensify the race for his signature.

As matters stand, Cancelo’s ambition to return to Europe aligns with Juventus’ need for experience, but any move will depend on whether financial and competitive challenges can be successfully navigated in the coming months.