Juventus is showing the fighting spirit that could win them the Scudetto

Juventus has hit top form at just the right time as Max Allegri’s men look to win another Scudetto.

The gaffer won the competition for five consecutive seasons during his first spell as Juve’s manager, which is one reason the club brought him back before last season.

But the 2021/2022 campaign was poor and it seemed his return to the club was a big mistake that should never have happened.

They also started this term poorly and there were calls for Allegri to be sacked, but the former president, Andrea Agnelli, was not moved and backed the 55-year-old to turn things around.

His team is now repaying the faith shown in him by the executive with some very fine performances and they are challenging for the league title.

Napoli still remains seven points better, but Juve is on a terrific run of form that should worry the Partenopei and their other title rivals.

Allegri’s men beat Cremonese in their first match of 2023 and it was a win that showed a new attribute they have added to their game.

It took a late goal from Arkadiusz Milik to win the fixture, which shows this Juve team has added fighting spirit to their arsenal.

Fighting spirit is important and that is what Juve is showing right now.

It takes so much to win the title and one of the critical things other title winners have had is the never-say-die attitude and Juve is displaying it.

In their seven consecutive wins so far, they have not always had it easy, but they work hard to get the result they desire most of the time.

This Juve team does not know when it is beaten and they have been lucky in many situations in matches on their current run.

These two attributes are the surest combination for success, and the Bianconeri is displaying it.

We expect other title rivals to also enter the new year refreshed and ready to challenge anyone to win the Scudetto.

However, if Juve continues to work hard and refuses to back down until they win a game, they will record more victories.

One thing that has helped them maintain their fighting spirit is their options off the bench. In the game against Cremonese, Allegri made some changes and it worked.

The likes of Adrien Rabiot and Federico Chiesa are two players you can trust to change a game even if they do not start.

Because of their options, Juve has a good chance of making a big statement in the title race this season and they have already started.