Juventus is skeptical about sending Pellegrini to Lazio

Juventus defender Luca Pellegrini has been on the radar of Lazio for the last few weeks and they want him to join in this transfer window.

The left-back is spending this season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt as Juventus hopes he will develop well and return to the club in much better form.

The Germans haven’t been overly impressed with him so far and Juve wants to cut the loan spell short if possible, with reports now revealing Lazio is closing in on moving for him.

However, a recent update on Calciomercato reveals Juve is now doubting if it is sensible to send him to Lazio.

They consider it strengthening a rival and could make them keep him in Germany until the end of the season when he will return to the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini is one of our finest young talents and we expect big things from him in the future, so it is not a surprise that Lazio is keen.

However, we need him as a replacement for Alex Sandro and should only sell him if he is not good enough for that role, which should make us sell him to the Biancocelesti, knowing he is an average player.