David Alaba has reportedly been offered to Juventus following the expiry of his contract at Real Madrid, although the Bianconeri are currently not pursuing a move for the defender.

Alaba has long been regarded as one of Europe’s most accomplished defenders, having established himself at the highest level during his time with Bayern Munich before moving to Real Madrid. However, his final year in Spain was heavily affected by injury problems, limiting his availability and raising concerns about his long-term durability.

Juventus cautious over injury concerns

With his contract in Madrid now concluded, Alaba is expected to leave the club and explore opportunities elsewhere, with his agent reportedly offering him to several leading sides in Serie A. Juventus are among the clubs approached, as the defender is keen to continue competing at the highest level in European football.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have been allowed to sign him but have so far decided against progressing with a deal. The Bianconeri are believed to have concerns regarding his recent injury record, which has influenced their reluctance to commit to a potential transfer.

No immediate plans for squad role

As things stand, Juventus do not view Alaba as a priority target and are unlikely to pursue negotiations unless circumstances change significantly during the transfer window. The club’s focus appears to be on players with stronger availability records and long-term fitness reliability as they plan for the upcoming season.

While Alaba remains a highly experienced and decorated defender, his recent injury history means he is not currently expected to play a key role in Juventus’ future squad planning as they continue to reshape their defensive options.