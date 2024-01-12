Juventus is intensifying their interest in Lazar Samardzic as it appears that his potential move to Napoli might not materialise.

The Serbian midfielder has been on the radar of top Italian clubs since last summer. Initially, Inter Milan had reached an agreement to sign him from Udinese, but the deal fell through due to issues over personal terms. Consequently, Inter shifted its focus to other targets.

Samardzic has been linked with a move to Napoli as a potential replacement for Piotr Zielinski. However, in recent weeks, the progress of the move has stalled, opening the door for Juventus to rekindle their interest in the player.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is now looking to intensify its pursuit of Samardzic. The Bianconeri see him as a player who can enhance their squad and are keen to secure his signature under the management of Max Allegri.

Juve FC Says

Samardzic has not been as brilliant as he was last season, but it is clear that he is a talented boy.

We will sign a top midfielder with the potential to improve if he joins us.