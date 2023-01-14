Juventus is stepping up their search for a new full back

Juventus is stepping up their search for a new fullback as the Bianconeri works hard to replace their ageing players.

Several spots on the team are occupied by a veteran and Juve knows they must start thinking long-term to have a stable club.

The black and whites have done admirably well since Max Allegri returned to the club, but they haven’t reached the levels they were during his first spell at the club.

One thing holding them back is the poor performance of some senior squad members.

The Bianconeri are now looking to find a long-term replacement for the underperforming Juan Cuadrado. The Colombian will be out of a contract at the end of this season and the club expects him to leave.

One man they believe will do a good job of replacing the former Chelsea winger is Ivan Fresneda, according to Calciomercato.

However, the Real Valladolid man is not the only player they like. They also wish to add Manchester United man Diogo Dalot to their squad.

Juve FC Says

We need new players in many positions in the squad and it is smart to start looking for the right targets now.

If we settle on one, we can quickly reach an agreement with their clubs so they will be available for next season.