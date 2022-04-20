Juventus is still a club in transition reckons Italian journalist

The Italian journalist Mario Sconcerti has discussed Juventus’ struggles under Max Allegri and he insists it is a transition period for the club.

This has been one of the most difficult campaigns Juventus has had as the Bianconeri looks to return to the top of Italian football.

The club has had three different managers in the same number of seasons and it brought Allegri back in the summer to stop the rot.

But his first season back has been worse than the previous two and it might not even get better.

Sconcerti admits he expected more from Allegri, but also disclosed that the manager might not be getting the full backing of everyone at the club, even though this is a transition period.

He tells Calciomercato: “Allegri could have done more. Let me be clear: he is a great coach, but I see him much calmer than in the past. And I also see him a little more alone in a Juve that has changed. Nedved was never friends with him, Agnelli felt less. I have the impression that Juve is a society in great evolution and therefore in a moderate difficulty due to generational transit. Allegri is also in a phase of transition: on the pitch the word he says the most is: “Calm”. And this is always good, for heaven’s sake. Then he lets out, takes off his jacket, screams. They are small contradictions of a coach who has to find a balance”

Juve FC Says

This has been a tough season and if it is a transition period, it had better not be too long.

Allegri knows the club will sack him if things don’t change in the next campaign and he should look to work hard enough and get his team firing again sooner than later.