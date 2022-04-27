Juventus is still a possible destination for World Cup winner

Reports have linked Juventus with a move for Paul Pogba and the coming weeks are very important in the future of the World Cup winner.

He will leave Manchester United at the end of this season after his underwhelming spell at the English club.

The midfielder will be out of contract in the summer, and several European sides have an interest in him.

With the likes of Real Madrid and PSG also pursuing his signature, it seemed Juve would get left behind in the race to sign him.

However, that is far from the truth, and a new report gives the Bianconeri hopes that he could return to Turin.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the 29-year-old hasn’t reached an agreement with any club yet, and he would start speaking to suitors in the coming weeks.

This means Juve has a chance to make him an offer he won’t turn down and hope he accepts it and returns to the charge of Max Allegri.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s return would be a gamble considering that he has struggled at United since 2016.

However, as a free agent, he is one of the most popular players we can sign in the summer, and he would bring great commercial success to the club.