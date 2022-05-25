Kean
Juventus is still determined to offload flop this summer

May 25, 2022 - 9:30 am

Moise Kean’s return to Juventus hasn’t been as good as the club would have wanted.

The Azzurri striker returned to the Allianz Stadium on an initial two-year loan deal from Everton and he hasn’t done enough in the first year.

Juve performed poorly in the just-concluded season and they would be keen to change some players in the squad to avoid a repeat of the bad campaign next term.

Kean should ideally leave, and Juve is working towards achieving that. Because his loan spell has another season left, they can not send him back early.

Calciomercato claims the Bianconeri will buy him outright from Everton before selling him to another club.

The report mentions West Ham as one team Juve hopes to do a deal with, suggesting the English club probably has an interest in him.

Juve FC Says

Kean should do better than he is doing now as one of our own, but the reality is very different.

The Azzurri star is still just 22 and might come good later in the future, but we need individuals who can deliver top performances immediately if we want to avoid another trophyless season.

Hopefully, he would leave and the club will find another more productive frontman to sign.

