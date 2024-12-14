Juventus remains focused on strengthening their defence in January as they prepare for the second half of the season. The Bianconeri have been dealt a blow after losing two key defenders for the remainder of the campaign. This has made reinforcing their backline a priority ahead of the league’s resumption.

Several defenders are reportedly available in the market, but Juventus is being cautious in their approach. The club is determined not to sign just any player, prioritising options who can make an immediate and substantial impact on their squad. However, securing top-quality players in January is always challenging, as clubs are typically reluctant to part with their best assets midway through the season.

One player who has emerged as a target for the Bianconeri is Victor Lindelof of Manchester United. The Swedish defender has found game time hard to come by this season, which has caught the attention of Juventus. The club believes Lindelof could bring a valuable combination of experience and defensive solidity to their squad, especially as they aim to maintain their competitiveness in both domestic and European competitions.

(Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Juventus could also expand their business dealings with Manchester United next month. Reports suggest that they have expressed interest in Joshua Zirkzee, another player on the Red Devils’ roster, who joined the Premier League side during the summer transfer window.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus’ urgency to act in the January market is clear. Speaking about their plans, an insider told the outlet, “We need defenders, and if Thiago Motta thinks Lindelof could be useful to his team, we must add him to our squad next month to improve it.”

The upcoming transfer window will be critical for Juventus as they aim to address their defensive weaknesses and maintain momentum for the rest of the season.