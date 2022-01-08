Juventus is still in talks with Tottenham over midfielder

Tottenham and Juventus are in talks over the transfer of Weston McKennie this month.

The American joined the Bianconeri last season as one of the final signings of Fabio Paratici.

He now works for Spurs and is looking to take the 23-year-old with him to the Premier League.

Football Italia claims the Englishmen have already made a bid for the former Schalke 04 man, but the Bianconeri turned it down.

Talks will continue, with both parties hoping they can find an agreement sooner than later.

Juve FC Says

McKennie struggled at the start of this season, but he had a very fine 2020/2021 campaign, which suggested that he is a top player.

He began to show some fine form towards the end of last year and should remain at Juve.

Selling him for a good profit is tempting, but most Juve midfielders have been in poor form this season, and it could be too risky to lose him in mid-campaign.

We could struggle to find a replacement, and that might affect our performance in this second half.

Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot are having a worse season than he is having and should be sold or loaned out of the club this month instead.