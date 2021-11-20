Juventus is still in the title race but they should focus on the Champions League says Allegri mentor

Massimiliano Allegri’s mentor, Giovanni Galeone insists Juventus is still very much in the Serie A title race, although he suggests they should focus on winning the Champions League.

Domestically, this has been a tough season for Juve with the Bianconeri dropping points against smaller clubs.

But they have been in fine form in Europe and that could be a sign that they can end their wait for another Champions League crown in this campaign.

AC Milan and Napoli are battling for the top spot in Serie A, but Galeone says Inter Milan and Juventus are also in the running.

He told the BBC as quoted by Calciomercato: “At risk? No, together with Napoli, Milan and Inter there is Juve in my grid. Speaking of Champions, I think Allegri should focus a lot on Europe.

“He between Milan and Juve has always qualified for the second round and if he arrives in the top 8 anything can happen…”

Juve FC Says

The Bianconeri needs to pick up wins consistently if they want to stand a chance to challenge for the title.

Their next match is against Lazio, but it is not the top Italian clubs that give them trouble.

They could beat the Biancocelesti later today and then drop points against a club like Salernitana.

If they can keep up their European form and win the Champions League, fans wouldn’t consider this season a failure regardless of their final position on the league table.