Juventus has been linked with a move for Alessio Romagnoli ahead of the new season.

The AC Milan man will be a free agent at the end of this month and Juve was considered one of the clubs he can certainly join at the end of this season.

However, in the last few weeks, it seemed their interest has cooled off, but Calciomercato reports that he could still join them.

With uncertainty surrounding the future of Matthijs de Ligt, Juve could be forced to sign a new defender in this transfer window, and the report claims Romagnoli is a top target.

Juve FC Says

Romagnoli has been one of the finest defenders in Serie A over the last few seasons, and he is very experienced.

Having lost Giorgio Chiellini, we need a replacement that knows the Italian league very well.

Romagnoli seems to have that quality, and he could easily start his time at the Allianz Stadium positively.

Juve is not the only club looking to add him to their squad, but the Bianconeri is the biggest club in Italy and will always stand a better chance.

We need to decide the future of De Ligt quickly. If he would be sold this summer, a replacement like Romagnoli has to be lined up quick enough.