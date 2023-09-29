Juventus was among the clubs actively pursuing the signature of Lazar Samardzic during the last transfer window before his eventual move to Inter Milan fell through. The Serbian midfielder had garnered attention as a standout performer for Udinese in the previous season, making him a highly sought-after talent among top Serie A clubs.

Reports suggested that Juventus’ interest in Samardzic may have played a role in the breakdown of his potential transfer to Inter. However, Samardzic remained with Udinese for the first half of the current season, but he continues to be on the radar of the Bianconeri.

Juventus has been monitoring his recent return to form over the past few weeks, and according to Calciomercato, they are showing a renewed interest in him. The club believes that Samardzic could be a valuable addition to their squad, and they may make a concerted effort to secure his services in the January transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Considering the quality of clubs that wanted to sign Samardzic in the last transfer window, he is a player to watch.

After recovering from missing out on a move to Inter, we expect to see the best of him for the rest of this term.

If he is as good as he was last term, we should move for him in the summer, knowing we are signing a top player.