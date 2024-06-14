Leon Goretzka has been on Juventus’ radar since last season, during a time when it appeared he might depart Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich, a top club in Europe with numerous world-class players, typically retains its talent, but the recent appointment of Vincent Kompany as manager suggests potential changes.

Kompany is expected to make new signings to bolster the squad and could be open to selling others.

Despite having two seasons left on his current contract, Goretzka is now rumoured to be considering a departure.

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus has a serious interest in the midfielder and views him as an alternative if they fail to secure their primary midfield targets.

If Juventus cannot acquire their preferred midfield signings, they will shift their focus to the Bayern Munich star.

Juve FC Says

Goretzka is a fantastic midfielder and over the years, he has proven to be one of the best players in the Bayern team.

He has won several club trophies and that experience could be useful to us if we add him to our group in Turin.