Napoli are reportedly prepared to offer up to 14 million euros for Fabio Miretti, yet this figure is still below Juventus’ valuation of the midfielder. Miretti enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Genoa last season, and his performances there have attracted strong interest from Napoli, who are keen to secure his signature.

Juventus are currently in the process of restructuring its squad, with the arrival of a new midfielder anticipated in the coming weeks. Should the expected sale of Douglas Luiz go through, the Bianconeri may opt to retain Miretti to ensure adequate depth in midfield. Nevertheless, Napoli remains intent on pursuing the deal, and discussions between the two clubs are ongoing.

Negotiations Over Transfer Fee

Miretti has already agreed in principle to a move to Naples, but Juventus are determined to secure what they consider a fair price for their academy graduate. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Damien Comolli believes that 14 million euros does not reflect the player’s true market value, with Juventus now holding out for a fee of around 18 million euros. The club considers this valuation more representative of Miretti’s development and potential.

While both sides are eager to see the transfer completed, Juventus are unwilling to compromise significantly on its asking price. The negotiations are expected to continue in the coming days, with the possibility of reaching an agreement if Napoli increases their offer.

Fabio Miretti (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Miretti’s Potential Impact at Napoli

Miretti is regarded as a technically gifted and intelligent midfielder with the ability to influence matches both defensively and offensively. His successful spell at Genoa demonstrated his capacity to adapt to different tactical systems and compete at a high level. Should the deal go through, he is expected to add creativity, energy and composure to Napoli’s midfield, qualities that could prove valuable in their domestic and European campaigns.

Given his age and potential, Juventus’ reluctance to sell for a lower figure is understandable. Napoli’s willingness to meet or approach the requested fee will determine whether the move is completed before the close of the transfer window. Whatever the outcome, Miretti’s future remains one of the more closely watched stories in the Italian market this summer.