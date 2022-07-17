Carlos Soler entered Juventus’ radar in the last campaign and they have been monitoring the midfielder since then.

The Bianconeri have been bolstering their squad, and they have worked on some impressive transfers in this window.

Soler has entered the final year of his current deal at Valencia and he has been reluctant to extend his stay.

A move to Barcelona looked very likely at the end of last season. However, the Catalans have not made an offer for him yet.

The rumours linking him with a move to Juve cooled off in the last few weeks. However, a new report insists they are still interested.

Tuttojuve claims the Bianconeri have not forgotten about him and it is a transfer that can still happen before this window closes.

Juve FC Says

Soler is a full Spain international, and he is still being considered for duty despite the abundance of talent that they have.

This means he is one of the best midfielders in La Liga and he can do a job for us.

If we can offload some of our current deadwood, we should add him to our squad.

However, without the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Arthur Melo leaving, it will be hard to add him to the group.