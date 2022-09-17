Juventus is still not thinking about replacing Allegri

Max Allegri remains one of the managers that could be sacked soon if you follow the news, and it is not a surprise judging by how his team is performing.

When Juve brought him back to the club in the last campaign, they wanted him to rebuild the team and he was handed a long-term contract until 2025.

That shows they have a lot of faith in him, but he ended his first season back with no trophies and this second could finish similarly.

Juve is winless in two Champions League games and they are facing a group stage exit, while their league form has seen them win just two fixtures so far.

Ideally, they should think about sacking Allegri as a part of the solution.

However, a report on Tuttosport reveals they are working on fixing the club’s problems, but they are not thinking about axing the manager at the moment.

Juve FC Says

Allegri won five consecutive league titles in his first spell as Juve’s manager, and that is more than enough to show he is a good manager.

The gaffer deserves more time on the job, but things must get better soon enough or he will pay the price.