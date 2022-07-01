Nahuel Molina has been one of Juventus’ main transfer targets in this window.

The Udinese full-back had an impressive 2021/2022 season, and that has made him one player to sign in this window.

The Udine side will ideally want to keep hold of one of their key men so that they can keep making progress, but the interest from Juventus is serious.

In the last few weeks, there has been some unusual quietness from the Bianconeri on that front, but a new report says it doesn’t mean they no longer want to sign him.

Calciomercato claims their interest is still very strong, and the Argentinian remains one player that could start next season in black and white.

Juve FC Says

We have been focused on adding the likes of Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria to our squad in the last few weeks.

However, they are not the only player we must think about because we need more than two new individuals to add to this group.

Max Allegri’s men will need support in terms of fresh legs in defence and a move for Molina will give us a natural option at right-back.

A move for him will be expensive, but no good player leaves their club cheaply nowadays.