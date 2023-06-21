Juventus is still pushing to keep Rabiot as a summer priority

Securing the services of Adrien Rabiot is among the top priorities for Juventus in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Rabiot, who had an impressive season and emerged as one of the club’s standout players, is currently approaching the end of his contract, which expires at the end of this month.

Juventus has consistently expressed their desire to retain Rabiot as part of their squad beyond the current season and is actively working towards achieving this goal.

According to a report on Calciomercato, manager Max Allegri has emphasized the importance of keeping the French midfielder and has urged the board to make every effort to secure his continued presence at the club.

The club is poised to make another attempt at reaching an agreement with Rabiot’s representatives, despite the challenging situation posed by his desire to play in the UEFA Champions League. This puts Juventus in a delicate position, but they are determined to persist until it becomes unfeasible to retain him.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot delivered some top performances for us in the last campaign and he is a player we need to keep.

At the moment, he can make any decision on his future and leaving it until this late to strike a deal with him could work against us.

However, we have to stay positive and keep trying until he makes a decision.