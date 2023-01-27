Juventus is still searching for a replacement for Allegri

Juventus decided against sacking Max Allegri when the club was on a tough run of form earlier in the season.

The gaffer has not won a trophy since he returned to the club last season, even though his first spell as gaffer was terrific.

Juve remains loyal to the former AC Milan gaffer, at least for now, but that doesn’t mean the black and whites aren’t thinking about life without him.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the short-term future undoubtedly belongs to Allegri, but that isn’t the case for the long term.

The report reveals Juve has already made a list of possible managers who could replace him.

The first man on their list is Gian Piero Gasperini and they like him because of his work with young players at Atalanta.

The Bianconeri are also still keen on the return of Antonio Conte if the Tottenham gaffer will reduce his salary.

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s first spell at Juve means the gaffer has a lot of credit in the bank now, but it will not last forever and if Juve does not win a trophy this term, he might be sacked.

Conte and Gasperini are two fine Italian bosses who could do a good job for us if they make the move.