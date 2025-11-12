Mike Maignan’s future at AC Milan appears increasingly uncertain, as contract renewal talks between the French goalkeeper and the club have reportedly stalled. The situation has now fuelled growing speculation that he could leave as a free agent once his current deal expires.

Since joining Milan in 2021, Maignan has established himself as one of the most reliable and talented goalkeepers in world football. His consistent performances have been vital to the Rossoneri’s defensive solidity and their success in both domestic and European competitions. However, with negotiations over a new contract failing to progress, attention has quickly turned to potential suitors ready to capitalise on the situation.

Juventus and Chelsea Monitoring the Situation

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are among the clubs keenly monitoring Maignan’s situation and are preparing to compete with Chelsea for his signature should he become available on a free transfer. The Blues had previously expressed strong interest in signing the Frenchman during the summer, and at one point it appeared likely that he would leave Milan. Yet, discussions at that time failed to reach a conclusion, keeping Maignan in Serie A for the current campaign.

As his contract continues to run down, Juventus view him as an ideal candidate to strengthen their goalkeeping department. While Michele Di Gregorio has performed admirably as the Bianconeri’s current first-choice goalkeeper, the club reportedly believes that Maignan’s experience and exceptional shot-stopping ability would represent a significant upgrade.

A Key Decision Looming for Maignan

The coming months could prove decisive in determining Maignan’s next move. Juventus may attempt to persuade him to join and compete for the number one position at the Allianz Stadium, a challenge that could appeal to a player of his calibre. However, the possibility of signing a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January adds further intrigue to the situation.

Should Maignan decide to accept an offer from abroad, Juventus risk missing out on a player they consider capable of elevating their squad to a new level. With his reputation continuing to grow and his contract running down, the French international is expected to attract widespread attention as one of the most sought-after free agents in European football next year.